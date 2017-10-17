Arrested Springfield deportation protesters due in court

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 18 protesters arrested in Springfield on Monday during a deportation protest are scheduled to be arraigned in Springfield District Court Tuesday morning.

Six men and twelve women were charged with misdemeanor trespassing after they blocked the doors to the old Federal Building, protesting Springfield resident Lucio Perez’ deportation order.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News the following individuals were arrested:

Peter Blood – Amherst – 71

Eric Bauer – Chicopee – 37

Peter Ives – Northampton – 75

Geoffrey Lobenstine – Belchertown – 74

Justin David – Northampton 48

William Meyer – Hadley – 26

Sydney Reyes-Beattie – Northampton – 20

Lillian Williams – Kingston, Penn.

Patricia Deangelis – Amherst – 71

Ruth Woodring – Florence – 47

Liza Neal – Northampton – 44

Patricia Lane – Amherst – 71

Shelley Rosen – Northampton – 23

Maria Cuerda – Chicopee – 59

Diana Sierra-Becerra – Northampton – 28

Holly Richardson – Florence – 52

Victoria Kaplan – Haydenville – 34

Ellen Graves – West Springfield – 77

More than 100 family members, faith leaders, and community members marched Monday to support Guatemala-born Perez. He is set to be deported Thursday, so the group gathered to urge immigration officials to cancel the order.

Perez is a landscaper and married father of four U.S. citizens. He had a temporary work authorization that expired in July.

22News is at the courthouse Tuesday morning and will bring you more information as it becomes available.