Agawam residents gather to discuss ongoing traffic concerns

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Agawam is trying to find ways to get cars to slow down through the neighborhoods.

City officials brought some fifty Agawam residents up to speed on an ongoing traffic study concerning cut-through and speeding on Reed Street, Hendom Street and Barbara Lane.

They need to determine the best approach to slow cars down in high density neighborhoods.

One Hendom Street resident said speed humps are not the solution.

“The results in the 50 percentile, agreeing with speed humps, is just agreeing from your sales pitch, and I think there’s some other real considerations that needs to be considered,” said Ronald of Agawam.

No decisions were made Tuesday night.

Agawam will review residential requests before installing any mechanisms to calm traffic.