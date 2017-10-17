Advocates shed light on struggles of groups who face domestic violence

BOSTON (WWLP) – Lawmakers from several state groups, including the Black and Latino, Asian, and women legislators caucuses, held an event to raise awareness about domestic violence, an issue that affects people across races and genders.

Speakers from advocacy groups and centers shared stories with lawmakers at the State House on Tuesday of those who faced domestic violence.

Advocates said it can be difficult for marginalized communities, including people of color, LGBTQ residents and people with disabilities, to access domestic violence services.

B. Bradburd of the Elizabeth Freeman Center in Pittsfield said that people in rural areas sometimes have no way to leave home or escape abuse in the winter.

“We have an essential right to safety,” Bradburd told the attendees. “And I think that we are failing a lot of people in being able to provide that right.”

If you are in a situation of domestic violence, there are more than 50 programs across the state that offer assistance. You can also call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE.