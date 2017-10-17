18 states sue DeVos to get for-profit college rule restored

WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of 18 states is suing the U.S. Department of Education over its decision to block an Obama-era rule designed to protect students from being defrauded by for-profit colleges.

The gainful employment rule was supposed to take effect this year, but Education Secretary Betsy DeVos froze it until a new rule could be crafted. The rule was meant to ensure that students received an education that would help them land a job with a high enough income to pay off their student loan debt. Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh says the department is “again eliminating crucial protections for student borrowers.”

Education Department press secretary Liz Hill is dismissing the lawsuit as an attempt to “score quick political points” and says DeVos is working on fixing a broken rule.

