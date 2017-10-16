Wildlife habitat improvement projects get grant funds from the state

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The state is awarding $500,000 in grant funding for wildlife habitat management projects. The awards are a $200,000 increase from past rounds of the Habitat Management Grant Program.

Managed by the Department of Fish and Game’s Division of Fisheries and Wildlife (MassWildlife), the Habitat Management Grant Program provides financial assistance to private and municipal landowners of conserved lands to improve habitats for native wildlife and increase opportunities for wildlife-dependent recreation.The projects are part of ongoing habitat management efforts on state lands and will expand opportunities for hunting, fishing, trapping, and other outdoor recreation. The deadline for application submissions is October 30, 2017.

MassWildlife awarded $317,243 earlier this year to 13 different municipalities, private citizens, land trusts and statewide conservation groups, including projects in Amherst, Dalton and Hinsdale.