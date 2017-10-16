Western Massachusetts is abnormally dry so far this fall

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – September was a dry month and, so far, October is turning out to be a dry month as well.

Average rainfall for the month of October is around 3 inches. But a little over two weeks in, we have barely seen an inch of rain.

It has become noticeable on people’s lawns and along the river banks where the river is running low.

The lack of rain has been affecting something else this fall as well.

“It’s affecting our fall foliage tremendously,” John Duda explained. “You have not seen those bright colors yet; a lot of them turned brown and dropped off.”

Most of western Massachusetts is in the abnormally dry category according to the US Drought Monitor.