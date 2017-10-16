Warm days, cool nights: Keeping fall pests outside your home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Lady bugs, stink bugs, and yellow jackets are just a few pests becoming a problem for some homeowners this fall.

Warm days and cool nights will bring these kinds of bugs out. They tend to stay on the sunny side of your home during the day and hide in the cracks of your home at night to keep warm.

During the winter, these bugs will appear in your home as the temperatures get colder to stay warm.

22News spoke with Premier Pest Control about ways you can prevent these pests from making a home inside yours.

“Now is the time to take preventable measures for that by spraying the outside of your house or by going around and making sure your screens are tight fitting,” Guy George said.

Rats and mice are beginning to look for places to call home as well. One thing you can do to prevent that from happening is put away bird seed, grass seed, dog and cat food. Otherwise, the rodents will find it and live off it.