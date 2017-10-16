VA of Central Western Massachusetts sends aid to victims in Puerto Rico

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The VA of Central Western Massachusetts is helping hurricane victims in Puerto Rico. 22News was in Hampshire County to tell us who they’ve sent to the island.

VA’s from across Massachusetts sent hundreds of people to Puerto Rico to help people affected by the hurricanes. Two nurses from the VA in Leeds worked in a federal medical station that included 150 beds for chronic patients in Manati, Puerto Rico.

They helped veterans, elderly, and children who were hurt in the hurricanes.

“Our staff who want to go for a 2 week assignment get vaccinated appropriately, take training, and get notified to go,” John Collins, Director of VA Central Western MA Healthcare System said.

“There supporting the hospitals that are having issues with powers emergency rooms that are waiting 24 to 48 hours just to get stabilized,” Migdalia Garcia-Perez, VA Central Western MA Healthcare System’s Safety Manager told 22News.

Garcia-Perez added that the nurses work shifts of up to 14 hours and have limited access to food and water.

They also have to deal with lack power and air conditioning.

They expect to have their first two nurses back Monday night. This VA Puerto Rico relief mission is expected to continue for six months.