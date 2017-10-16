Trump plans tax reform to eliminate federal deduction

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – President Donald Trump wants to eliminate the federal deduction for state income and property taxes and simplify the tax code, but his plan could impact taxpayers in Massachusetts.

Currently, your state income tax reduces your gross income, and you can deduct your local property tax from your gross income. According to the Tax Policy Center, repealing the state income tax deduction would increase federal revenue by more than $1 trillion dollars over the next ten years.

CPA Tax Attorney Paul Mancinone told 22News he’s concerned that this would impact only certain states.

“The competing states that don’t have income taxes are going to start looking more attractive for the people in Massachusetts and Connecticut that were already thinking of possibly leaving,” Mancinone said. “This could be the icing on that cake.”

Since states like Florida don’t have income taxes, they wouldn’t notice any change, but states like Massachusetts and Connecticut would.

Some say that ending the federal deduction for property taxes would eliminate a perk that mostly benefits wealthier people, but others argue that the deduction could save taxpayers from being taxed twice.