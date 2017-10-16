T-Rex takes flight

(KSL) The most complete remains of a tyrannosaur unearthed to date arrived via helicopter Sunday at the Natural History Museum in Utah.

Discovered two years ago in Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument by Alan Titus, the monument’s paleontologist, the fossilized remains are 80 percent complete and 75 million years old, according to the museum.

“As we started excavating, we noticed that all of the bones of the animal are all together,” said Tylor Birthisel, the museum’s paleontology lab and field manager. “And then at the end we found the skull, and the skull looks perfect from what we can see.”

Now, an additional two or three years will be invested in removing rock from the bones and getting the tyrannosaur “showcase ready” for the public, he said.

