Suspect in deadly double shooting due in court

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man accused of playing a role in the murders of two men at the Kick Back Lounge in Springfield back in June is expected to be in court Monday.

Twenty-six year-old Demetrius Moore was arrested in September in connection to the killings of Chauncy Marshall and Warren Payne.

Officers found three gunshot victims at the Kickback Lounge June 4.

Mayor Sarno announced the suspension of the entertainment license of Club Pandora, which had formerly been the Kick Back Lounge.

Moore has been held without bail since his arraignment September 14, and is expected to be in court Monday for a pretrial hearing.