Springfield seniors advised on Senior Center consolidation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city provided a time line and new information Monday night for people affected by the sudden closing of Springfield’s Mason Square Senior Center last week.

City Councilors met with about 20 seniors who’ll be affected by the consolidation of five senior centers into one later this year.

The Mason Square Senior Center closed without warning last week, leaving some seniors with no place to buy their discounted lunches.

The Mason Square Senior Center will be merged with the New Raymond Jordan Senior Center in Blunt Park, but it’s not completed yet, and it won’t be within walking distance of the Square.

“Once the new senior center does open, there’s gonna be a lot of seniors that will now have to travel a little bit further than they once had to,” Ward 5 City Councilor Marcus Williams told 22News.

Ground was broken for The Raymond Jordan Senior Center one year ago, and was slated to open this month, but the opening’s now delayed until late December or early January.