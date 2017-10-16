Several public access changes proposed for Quabbin Reservoir

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – State officials want to make changes at the Quabbin Reservoir in Belchertown.

Every 10 years, the Department of Conservation and Recreation updates their public access plan for the Quabbin watershed.

The Quabbin Reservoir supplies water for Boston and dozens of cities and towns, three of which are in western Massachusetts. It’s also a place where people sight-see, go fishing, and observe wildlife.

DCR has proposed several changes for public access. They include prohibiting the use of drones, or feeding wildlife. They also want people to decontaminate their boats before putting them in the water.

David Glater of Boston told 22News, “There are ways to better protect it. Feeding wildlife is not a good practice, it encourages wildlife to rely on humans for food instead of their natural resources.”

DCR’s Director of Water Supply Protection, Jonathan Yeo, told 22News that the Quabbin Watershed Advisory Committee and the DCR commissioner would both need to approve the proposed changes.

Monday’s meeting at the Quabbin Visitors Center in Belchertown is open to public and begins at 7:30pm.