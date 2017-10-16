Real Estate Minute: prepare your home for winter

Temperatures are dropping and the days are growing shorter. But before you go hog wild with the Halloween decorations and settle in for that horror movie binge session, take some time to prepare your home for winter. Rick Sawicki, President of the REALTOR® Association of Pioneer Valley, gave us tips.

REALTOR® Association of Pioneer Valley

Serving Western Massachusetts

221 Industry Avenue

Springfield

(413) 785-1328

For more information, visit RAPV.com.

Promotional Consideration Provided by: REALTOR® Association of Pioneer Valley