Polish flag raising event held in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Chicopee celebrated Polish American National Heritage month Monday with a Polish flag raising event.

Chicopee Mayor Richard Kos was joined by other city leaders and members of the community at the flag raising.

Chicopee has a significant Polish population along with Polish schools and churches. Residents told 22News they are happy to see the city connecting with culture of it’s people.

“It shows that the Polish people are all together and supporting each other and supporting the polish country,” Richard Gadecki said.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News Detective Danusia Liszka helped raise the Polish flag outside city hall.

Proud to celebrate Polish American Heritage Month @Chicopee_MA pic.twitter.com/hILybNE937 — Mayor Rich Kos (@MayorKos413) October 16, 2017