WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who they say has been missing since October 10.

West Springfield Police said in a Facebook post that Marilynn Roy was last seen entering a Honda or Subaru four door hatchback in West Springfield one week ago.

Marilynn’s mother in a Facebook post described Marilynn as 5’9, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair.

You are asked to call West Springfield Police at 413-263-3210, if you have any information on her whereabouts.