Pet Corner: Lucky

Name: Lucky

Breed: Dog; Lab Mix

Age: 11 years old

Gender: Male

Color: Golden

Meet Lucky! He came to Dakin recently because his family had to move and couldn’t bring him with them. Lucky can’t live with cats, and he takes other dogs on a case by case basis. He really loves people, especially kids (even though he hasn’t lived with them), and his person said the 3 best things about Lucky are his “personality, heart and soul.” Lucky would be an ideal first dog for someone, and will be a great walking buddy who will need minimal training to adapt to a new home. Come meet this lovable guy at Dakin’s Springfield Adoption Center.

Events/Other Topics

50% Off Adoption Fees for Small Pets at Dakin on Saturday, October 21!

You can adopt any non-dog/puppy or non-cat/kitten pet at Dakin for half the adoption fee on Saturday, October 21. Our Springfield Adoption Center will be open 12:30-5:30pm that day, and Leverett will be open 12:30-4:30pm. Dakin’s “smalls” include (based on availability) rabbits, guinea pigs, birds, hamsters, ferrets, mice, rats, degus, chinchillas and gerbils.

