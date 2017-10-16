Northampton bank robbery suspect arrested

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A man accused of robbing a bank in Northampton on Saturday was arrested in Springfield Sunday.

Northampton Police Capt. John Cartledge told 22News surveillance footage helped lead to the arrest of 41 year-old Sean E. Moynihan, of Holyoke. Moynihan allegedly robbed the TD bank located at 175 Main Street just before 9:00 Saturday morning and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Just a day later, Springfield police arrested Moynihan and took him to the Northampton Police Department. The Holyoke resident is being charged with armed robbery.