Northampton bank robbery suspect arrested

Man arrested in Springfield on Sunday

By Published: Updated:
Photos Courtesy: Northampton Police Department

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A man accused of robbing a bank in Northampton on Saturday was arrested in Springfield Sunday.

Northampton TD Bank robbed, police looking for suspect

Northampton Police Capt. John Cartledge told 22News surveillance footage helped lead to the arrest of 41 year-old Sean E. Moynihan, of Holyoke.  Moynihan allegedly robbed the TD bank located at 175 Main Street just before 9:00 Saturday morning and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Just a day later, Springfield police arrested Moynihan and took him to the Northampton Police Department. The Holyoke resident is being charged with armed robbery.