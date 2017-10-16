New Mercedes-Benz dealership opens in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents of western Massachusetts no longer have to travel far to pick up their next Mercedes-Benz.

On Monday, October 16, the grand opening was held for the new Mercedes-Benz dealership in Springfield.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to mark the occasion.

Mercedes-Benz of Springfield owner Michelle Wirth, along with her husband and co-owner Peter Wirth, told 22News that it was an exciting first day at the dealership.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better opening day. The service drive is busy and there are people coming in to test drive cars,” Wirth said. “We just want that buzz and euphoria to continue.”

The last time western Massachusetts had a Mercedes-Benz dealership was nearly 10 years ago.