Mom faces murder charges in baby deaths

(WXIA) Police in Atlanta have charged a mother with the murder of her two sons, ages 1 and 2.

Jameel Penn, the father of the boys, received a call Friday night from his children’s mother saying the boys were dead.

When police arrived at the Howell Place apartment, they discovered the children and saw burn marks on their bodies, possibly from a stove.

“It is horrific,” said Jameel Penn. “Somebody leave a child there for that amount of time, or however it was, something ain’t clicking right in your brain.”

Lamora Williams, 24, told the police she had left the children with a cousin around noon on Friday and returned around 11:30 p.m., discovering the caregiver gone and the children dead.

There was also a third child–a 3-year-old boy–at the apartment, who was not injured.

Williams is scheduled to make her first court appearance on Monday morning at 11:00 a.m.

