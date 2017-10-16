Man seriously burned in Ludlow garage fire

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was seriously burned in the fire on Shawinigan Drive in Ludlow over the weekend.

According to Department of Fire Services spokeswoman Jennifer Mieth, the man was working with his father on a car in a detached garage outside the home at 25 Shawinigan Drive, when gas vapors ignited, causing the fire.

Mieth said the man was pulled out from underneath the car by his father, but suffered serious burns to a significant portion of his body. The man has been transferred to a burn treatment hospital.

A firefighter also received minor injuries in the fire but has been released from the hospital.

Firefighters from Belchertown, Chicopee, Springfield and Wilbraham were called in to help Ludlow firefighters put out the fire. Mieth said although the fire was under control in less than an hour, a Ludlow fire crew stayed overnight to make sure it did not reignite.

In all, Mieth said the fire is estimated to have caused about $300,000 in damage.