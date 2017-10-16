Man found dead on Liberty St. in Springfield Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A body was found in Springfield’s Liberty Heights neighborhood over the weekend.
Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News a 56-year-old man was found dead on Liberty Street near Grover Street around 7:00 a.m. Saturday.
Walsh said the man’s death is not being investigated as suspicious.
22News viewers sent in photos from Liberty Street Saturday morning, where they could see a white sheet placed over the body.
The medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death.