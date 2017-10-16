Man convicted in NYC bombings that injured 30

FILE - In this file photo from Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, Ahmad Khan Rahimi, the man accused of setting off bombs in New Jersey and New York in September is led into court in Elizabeth, N.J. Prosecutors said the case against Rahimi relies on video from security cameras in storefronts and businesses all over New Jersey and New York. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – A federal jury has convicted a man of planting two bombs on New York City streets, including one that injured 30 people when it detonated.

Jurors in Manhattan on Monday found 29-year-old Ahmad Khan Rahimi guilty of all charges, including counts of using a weapon of mass destruction and bombing a public place.

The Afghanistan-born man living in Elizabeth, New Jersey, faces a maximum punishment of life in prison.

Prosecutors say Rahimi considered himself “a soldier in a holy war against Americans” and was inspired by the Islamic State group and al-Qaida to carry out the attacks on Sept. 17, 2016.

The second pressure-cooker bomb planted in Manhattan didn’t detonate.

Defense attorneys did not challenge much of the government’s evidence but urged jurors to acquit Rahimi.