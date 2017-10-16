Man barricaded inside burning home in Leominster

LEOMINSTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Emergency crews are at the site of a fire at a Leominster apartment building, where a suspect has allegedly barricaded himself.

NBC Boston is reporting that a man with an arrest warrant refused to surrender to police before he barricaded himself inside the home.

According to the Leominster Police Department’s official Facebook page, residents in the area of the fire on Eden Glen and Graham Streets have been asked to shelter in place.

Leominster police also wrote in the post that reports of an active shooter are unconfirmed at the time.