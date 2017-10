CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The holiday season will be here before you know it, and there’s nothing better than a handmade card!

Here to show us how to make holiday cards using upcycled materials and photos are Sandra Costello with Sandra Costello Photography and Amber Ladley with Happily Upcycled.

Watch Mass Appeal today at 11 on 22News, and at 1 on the CW Springfield.