Letter arrives 62 years late

(WDIV) A letter mailed in 1955 has finally been delivered.

The letter was addressed to Mr. Allan Pearlman, the man who previously lived in Michelle Moore’s Detroit, Michigan house until 1957.

Moore wondered if Pearlman was still around to receive the letter, and it turns out he is.

The 82-year-old returned to the home he grew up in on Detroit’s west side to pick up the 62-year-old letter.

“I’m so surprised at the kind of shape that it’s in,” Pearlman said. “This is like it was just sent yesterday.”

Here’s what the letter said:

“The Placement Office would like to know whether you accepted the position to which you were referred. Will you please fill out the attached card and send it to us by return mail? We shall appreciate your cooperation. Even though you may have telephoned in, please return this card.”

“I am going to send it back to them and tell them I accepted the job,” Pearlman said.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2ymoFIu