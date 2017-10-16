Keeping your plants alive during cold weather

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – With a frost advisory, there are things you should know to protect your plants and pumpkins from the cold.

Karen Randall, owner of Randall Farms, told 22News that cold weather can kill your plants and leave a frost mark on your pumpkins.

Randall recommends to cover your plants or keep them inside overnight to protect them from cold weather

Randall told 22News if you need a coat, your plants need a coat.

“If you want to protect them while they are outside, cover them with a sheet or towel,” said Randall. “You want to avoid plastic, because plastic will make contact with the cold and freeze your plants anyways.”

She added that perennial plants are used to changes in temperature and are able to survive the cold weather.