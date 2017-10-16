It’s National School Bus Safety Week

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP)- When the school bus stops, so should you.

Whether you’re in front of it or behind it. According to state law, drivers must stop for buses in both directions when the bus turns on its flashing red lights and puts out its “stop” arm. More than 13 million drivers break this law every year, sometimes with tragic results.

“It’s more like I need to get where I’m going and a little bit of selfishness maybe and they’re probably not paying enough attention to the red lights,” said Ramzi Assir of Northampton.

In Northampton, there will be increased enforcement of this school bus safety law all this week. Northampton Police will be giving out $255 citations to all those who violate the law. Northampton hopes that the threat of fines of hundreds of dollars will make drivers more aware of the school bus law when they’re on the road.

“This is nationwide problem, it’s a problem we certainly have in Northampton people who don’t stop for stopped school buses, said Gina Louis Sciarra, Northampton’s Ward 4 City Councilor. “School bus safety is important every single day.”

The Northampton City Council will vote on a resolution to support state legislation that would allow school buses to install “stop arm surveillance cameras, to photograph people who violate the school bus law.

The Northampton City Council meets Thursday night to vote on this school bus safety resolution.