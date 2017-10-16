I-391 won’t be repaved anytime soon

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Potholes and torn up pavement have caused headaches for drivers on I-391 in Chicopee and Holyoke for months.

MassDOT is planning to smooth out the roadway, but that project’s years away.

Benjamin Catellier of West Springfield told 22News, he’s fed up with how bumpy the roadway is. “391 has always been torn up, I mean the roads are really bad. I think they should do it next year.”

The plan was to originally start the bridge and deck work next year, and start resurfacing the regular roadways in 2019.

MassDOT postponed the paving form 2019 to 2020 a couple of years ago, and now the bridge and deck work will start in 2020, instead of 2018. MassDOT said they pushed the bridgework back on I-391 so they can resurface the bridges and the roadways at the same time.

Rachel Risser-Sperry of Holyoke told 22News, the bridges on I-391 need to be resurfaced sooner rather than later. “It’s unfortunate because it definitely needs some attention. I drive on it for work and just to get around, and it’s not in great shape. It’s not the worst road in Holyoke, but it’s pretty bad.

MassDOT said doing the entire project at the same time will help them optimize resources.

I-391 hasn’t been resurfaced since 2006.