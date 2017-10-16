Holyoke City Council candidates debate ahead of November elections

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of residents attended a debate among the candidates running for Holyoke City Council.

65 voters filled the Holyoke Senior Center to watch ten at-large candidates debate the issues.

Members of the Youth Task Force asked each candidate four questions on economic development, small business development, youth, and senior citizens.

The ten candidates are vying for six at-large seats in the newly re-formatted, and smaller, Holyoke City Council.

The candidates running for mayor will meet in a one-on-one debate at the Senior Center next Monday night.

Election Day is November 6th.