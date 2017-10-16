Halloween spending expected to reach all time high in the U.S. this year

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP)-The National Retail Federations says Halloween spending in 2017 will break the previous record of $8.4 billion spent in 2016.

Like many other residents, Jen Cioffi is excited to partake in Halloween festivities.

“We probably bought 30 pumpkins this year ourselves,” said Cioffi.

The manager of Cecchi Farms in Agawam told 22News that Massachusetts residents are excited for Halloween, because their pumpkins have been flying off the shelves.

“I keep filling them up as they go, I keep bringing more out and I think their will be an increase this last week,” said Cecchi.

This year Americans are expected to spend $9.1 billion in preparation for Halloween, which includes pumpkin sales.

In addition to pumpkins, shoppers will also buy candy, $2.7 billion worth.

One supermarket in the area said they’ve prepared for this demand and hope to meet shoppers needs.

“We got a large delivery in and we are expecting to sell out of it before Halloween,” said Sarah Dabbs, a manager at Geissler’s.

A survey conducted by the The National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights and Analytics found that on average each consumers will spend more than $83.