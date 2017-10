SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices are going back up.

The average price for regular gas is $2.54 a gallon in Greater Springfield. That’s eight cents higher than the national average of $2.46.

One year ago, drivers were only paying $2.15 a gallon.

According to Gas Buddy, you’ll find some of the cheapest gas prices in Chicopee, Holyoke and South Hadley where you’ll pay about $2.30 a gallon.