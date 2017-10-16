Frost likely Tuesday morning

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Cold temperatures Monday night into Tuesday morning will likely lead to frost.

A Frost Advisory has been issued for Hampden and eastern Hampshire Counties from 3:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. For the rest of western Massachusetts, the growing season has ended so frost advisories will no longer be issued, but frost is still expected.

If you have plants that are sensitive to the cold, you may want to cover them with a sheet before you go to bed Monday night or bring them inside. Overnight lows are expected to drop into the mid to low 30s.