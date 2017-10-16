Frost advisory tonight has homeowners covering sensitive plants

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – A frost advisory has been issued for parts of the valley tonight. 22News is working for you with how you can properly protect your plants from the cool weather.

A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is possible due to temperatures dropping down into the 30s. Which means if you have plants or vegetables sensitive to the cold weather its time to bring them inside or cover them.

Sensitive vegetables should be picked or you will lose them.

Class Grass Garden Center in Granby suggested covering your plants with bed-sheets, a drop cloth, newspaper, or a frost blanket. As long as the fabric is light and not so heavy it’ll crush the plants, your plants should be safe.

There is one material you should avoid using.

John Duda, Class Grass Garden Center, told 22News, “Be very careful with plastic you cannot let it touch the plant when the sun comes out it will burn it but if you want to make a little tent over it you can do that too.”

While frost can and will damage your plants, frost is actually needed here in western Massachusetts.

Class Grass Garden Center told 22News the colder the frost the sweeter the vegetables. The colder temperatures help bring the natural sugars out from the vegetables that grow in the ground like carrots and beets.