Dr. Phil – “‘Our 21-year-old daughter is gorgeous, wild, and violent'”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – David says his 21-year-old daughter, Danielle, has spiraled out of control.

He says she’s already been arrested twice, once for “clocking” a man she was dating in the face, and the second time for public intoxication.

He says Danielle has violent rages, refuses to take her medications, does drugs, and regularly drives drunk.

His girlfriend, Carline, says Danielle is an attention seeker and that David enables her.

Danielle says there’s nothing wrong with smoking marijuana and that it is “helpful not hurtful,” says her “beatings” are justified, and doesn’t care about what anybody says – including her family.

Danielle’s mother, Lora, admits she’s terrified of her own daughter. She wants Danielle to get back on track.

Can Dr. Phil help Danielle?

