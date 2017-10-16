Dozens protesting to support Springfield man facing deportation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A group of protesters are walking through downtown Springfield Monday morning to show their support for a city resident who is being threatened with deportation.

According to a release sent to 22News by The Pioneer Valley Workers Center, Luis Perez was not threatened with deportation under the previous administration due to his clean record, but is now being threatened with deportation to Guatemala on Thursday.

When 22News got to the protest, dozens of community members, religious leaders, and members of the Pioneer Valley Workers Center and Mass Jobs with Justice were gathered outside the Springfield Federal Building.

According to the release, Perez had a temporary work authorization until July 2017 and is eligible for cancellation of removal as a pathway to obtaining a green card and permanent residency. He is allegedly being forced to wear an electronic monitor on his ankle until his scheduled flight on Thursday.

22News Reporter Ciara Speller met with the group of protesters Monday morning. Hear more about the man being threatened with deportation on 22News Starting at 5:00.