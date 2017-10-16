Doug Coby wins fourth NASCAR Whelen Modified Tourchampionship in a row

THOMPSON, Conn. (WWLP) – In the beginning of the year on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, it did not look like Doug Coby would win a fifth title. Coby finished fifth in the Sunoco 150 on Sunday afternoon at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park to win his fourth NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour championship in a row and fifth overall. Coby had troubles at the beginning of the year and then came the late summer surge.

Coby did not win his first race of the year until Seekonk back in late August. He had problems in the first two races of the year at Myrtle Beach and at the Icebreaker at Thompson. Coby told 22News those two races does not make the season.

“It was really a interesting year. You had Ryan (Preece) go out and kind of dominate everything. Ryan missing the two races really threw a wrench into things because he won five and then missed two. It made it so that this was a year where you could have some bad races If you look at it the 51 (Justin Bonsignore) hadn’t won all year and they were second coming into tonight. Timmy (Solomito) had won but then had some terrible luck and some part failures and some stuff go wrong and we somehow we’re able to put together a consistent enough season just to get the job done.. Thats kind of the story of our year.” Coby Said

Coby’s sponsor Mayhew Tools out of Turners Falls won their first NASCAR championship as a sponsor.

Timmy Solomito won the Sunoco 150 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race on Sunday as he made the winning pass with two laps remaining. The race did go above the distance as it was a green white checkered finish. The race finished at 155 laps. He told 22News he loves winning at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park and to win for the fans.

“The fans are so rowdy and loud. Just cool to win here. Happy we pulled it off. Five wins this year three poles A good amount of laps led. I am really proud of these guys from unloading a backup car yesterday (Saturday) and having qualifying on it only. We adjusted on it the entire race and got it going pretty good and we we’re able to pull the win off.” Solomito Said

Solomito is happy to drive for a great race team Flamingo Motorsports out of Palmer and sponsor Starett Tools out of Athol.

There were a total of six drivers going for the championship on Sunday in the Sunoco 150 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race. Rowan Pennink finished fourth. Justin Bonsignore had a flat tire late in the race and rebounded with a 10th place finish. Eric Goodale finished in 16th. Ryan Preece had trouble during the event and finished in 26th place completing only 117 laps in the event.

A total of 18 divisions raced this past weekend at the Sunoco World Series Of Racing. Anthony Nocella out of Woburn continued his dominating season the Valenti Modified Racing with winning his fifth race of the year and winning the championship. Nocella had enough points coming into Thompson this past weekend where he clinched the championship the weekend before at the Lee USA Speedway.

Eddie MacDonald out of Rowley won the 75 lap ACT Tour race on Saturday night. Scott Payea out of Vermont clinched the 2017 ACT Tour championship. local drivers Tom Carey, III out of New Salem finished in ninth. John Warren out of Chicopee finished in 18th and Jared Materas out of Westfield finished in 25th.

Prior to the start of the race, a tribute was done for ACT Tour Founder and President Tom Curley. Curley passed away in May. The song “Ol Danny Boy” was played on the bagpipes in honor of his memory.

Dave Shulick, Jr took down the win in the 50 lap ISMA Supermodified race and Jon McKennedy out of Chelmsford took down his first ISMA championship.

Todd Bertrand won the 25 lap Shane Hammond Memorial NEMA Midget race and Randy Cabral captured his sixth championship for Bertrand Motorsports.

The Granite State Pro Stock Series was in action on Friday night as Derek Ramstrom dominated the last half of the 60 lap Granite State Pro Stock race. Tommy O’Sullivan out of Wilbraham finished in third. Mike O’Sullivan out of Springfield and Barry Gray out of Belchertown did not have a good night as they we’re both involved in in separate incidents. O’Sullivan finished 13th and Gray finished 18th. The Granite State Pro Stock Series will wrap up their 2017 season this upcoming weekend at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl.

Todd Owen out of Somers, CT won the 30 lap Sunoco Modified feature and Keith Rocco captured the championship.

Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park will be back with racing on the oval for the 2018 season.