Doctors to involve lawmakers and police in opioid epidemic response

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Chapter of the American College of Surgeons held an advocacy summit at the State House on Monday to address the opioid addiction crisis with legislators, law enforcement and other members of the medical community.

Surgeons are some of the major opioid prescribers and they’re looking at ways to minimize the use of opioids and improve prescribing procedures.

Middlesex Sheriff Peter Koutoujian spoke at the event.

Sheriff Koutoujian told 22News that law enforcement and the medical community have been working independently, but they need to work together for greater benefit.

“The welfare of a community is not based in one arena,” Sheriff Koutoujian explained. “We need to share resources. We need to share data. We need to work together to solve the problem.”

The Middlesex Sheriff’s Office is currently working with health providers and emergency responders to compare data.