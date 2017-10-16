Decades-old murder mystery solved

(WXIA) Authorities in Spaulding County, Georgia say they believe they have solved the 34-year-old murder of Timothy Coggins.

Coggins’ body was found off of a road in Sunnyside, Georgia in October of 1983. He had been brutally murdered, and his body was abandoned on a power line.

The case remained unsolved until March 2017, when new evidence came to light that made investigators reexamine the original files.

Spalding County Sheriff Darrel Dix said they received phone calls from people saying, “I’ve held this in for the last 34 years and I’ve been afraid to say anything about it, but now I feel like I need to talk about it.”

After several interviews with witnesses, both new and old, and with newly-gathered evidence, several arrests were made.

Frankie Gebhardt, 59, and Bill Moore Sr., 58, were arrested on numerous charges, including murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another.

Lamar Bunn, an officer with the Milner Police Department, and his mother, Sandra Bunn, 58, were both charged with obstruction.

Gregory Huffman, a detention officer with the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office, was charged with violation of oath of office and obstruction. Dix said that Huffman was fired from his job upon his arrested Friday morning.

Dix said that the motive behind the crime is being withheld until the trial, but did say that it appeared to be a racially-motivated crime.

Read more: http://on.11alive.com/2yrHFV3