Day declared as “Unify Against Bullying” in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WWLP) – October 16th is officially “Unify Against Bullying Day” in Springfield.

Springfield Mayor Dominic Sarno and representatives of the group ‘Unify Against Bullying’ made the proclamation on the steps of City Hall Monday afternoon.

The organization aims to end bullying through celebrating diversity.

Board Director Isaiah Moskowitz told 22News Unify Against Bullying extends their support to anyone who feels bullied.

“If we can make the difference in one person’s life, we’ve made a difference,” Isaiah Moskowitz, of Unify Against Bullying said. “Every day, everything we do, it’s all about being that voice.”

Unify Against Bullying also used Monday’s ceremony to announce their new headquarters in Springfield.