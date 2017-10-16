Credit unions donate beds to needy school children

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local credit unions are doing their part to help children in need.

Representatives from Freedom Credit Union and six other credit unions were at the Springfield Department of Public Works on Monday as 20 new beds arrived.

These beds will be distributed to schoolchildren in Springfield at a later date.

Dave Plantier of the Mass Mutual Federal Credit Union told 22News why this experience means so much to him and his team.

“If they can get a good night sleep, then that transfers over to the classroom as well,” Plantier explained. “So this is a great, rewarding experiencing for not only myself, but for all the credit unions and everyone who is participating.”

A total of 56 beds will be donated to kids throughout the Pioneer Valley.