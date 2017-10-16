Court overturned decision to euthanize Ziggy the Saint Bernard

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Ziggy the Saint Bernard’s life has been spared.

The Eastern Hampshire District Court has overturned the decision of the South Hadley select board that would have euthanized the dog. Clerk Magistrate William Nagle overturned the ruling on Monday.

It’s a victory for the dog and his owner, April Marion. Ziggy was accused of biting an elderly resident in May. Marion, who owned two Saint Bernards at the time, said it’s not clear which one actually bit the man.

The South Hadley Board of Selectmen made their decision to euthanize Ziggy in August following several additional incidents including a mail carrier and a jogger. It led to a dangerous dog hearing.

As of now, Ziggy’s life has been spared.