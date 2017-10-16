Child safety a concern for parents after recent Holyoke school incident

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several incidents at Holyoke Public Schools in recent weeks has some parents concerned over their kid’s safety. 22News found out why the Police Chief and Mayor say they have nothing to worry about.

Mayor Morse and Chief Neiswanger issued a statement on Sunday, to reassure parents their children are safe at city schools. This comes after several incidents have occurred near the high school in recent weeks, including an attempted abduction.

The other incidents include a field behind the High School getting vandalized last week, and a list of students’ names being published to social media, following a controversial school assembly.

The police department investigated the list, and said none of the students on it were in any danger, and the student who published it is being disciplined.

Police also arrested the man who’s allegedly responsible for the attempted abduction.

Mabel Hiraldo, a Holyoke parent told 22News, she still wants to make sure her son knows exactly what’s going on.

“I will talk to him about it and I will tell him to be, try to be as safe as he can, because it’s scary,” Hiraldo said.

Another man was arrested this weekend, after Robert’s Field, behind the high school, was vandalized.

We contacted Holyoke Public Schools for a comment on the recent incidents, but they referred us to the Mayor’s office.