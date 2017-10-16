Chicopee police searching for bank robbery suspect

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are searching for a bank robbery suspect.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News officers were called to a reported robbery at the TD Bank on Meadow Street at around 11:30 a.m.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man who was wearing a red hat, a black jacket, black jeans and an eye patch over his eye. Wilk said he ran off toward the Dugout Cafe on Meadow Street.

If you have seen the suspect or anything suspicious in the area, you’re asked to call 911.