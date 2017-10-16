Baker bill would update Massachusetts wiretap law

BOSTON (WWLP)—Under current wiretap law in Massachusetts, police can only use electronic surveillance for investigations into “organized crime.” The law hasn’t been amended in about 50 years. Some state officials think it’s about time for that law to be updated.

“The existing law has made it difficult or impossible to use wiretaps to investigate homicides, gangs, human trafficking and other serious, violent crimes,” Kim West, Chief of the Criminal Bureau for Massachusetts Office of the Attorney General, said.

Governor Charlie Baker filed a bill that would expand upon what can be considered wire communication. If passed, it would include use of cellphones and other electronic devices. It also expands upon what a wiretap could be used for, including investigations into human trafficking, rape, and murder.

“We owe it to victims and their families to empower Massachusetts judges authorize wiretaps for serious offenses, even if the offenders are not selling anything,” Lon Povich, Chief Legal Counsel for Governor Baker said.

Critics of the bill are concerned the proposed law could result in an invasion of privacy.

But supporters said wires must still get court approval.

“We need to show that we have tried to use a cooperating informant and that it failed; that we have tried to use an undercover officer and that it has failed. In other words, we have to show that a wire application is our last resort,” West said.

The state’s Judiciary Committee is currently reviewing testimony on the bill before making recommendations.