Warmer temperatures and lack of rain puts environmental stress on western Massachusetts

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The warm weather continues here in western Massachusetts. 22News explains how warm this fall has been so far.

Fall officially started September 22nd. Since then, western Massachusetts hit average temperatures only 4 out of 23 days. Towards the end of September, we even broke 3 record high temperatures getting up into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

The heat and the lack of rain has created environmental stress for the valley. The lack of rain has put western Massachusetts in the abnormally dry category by the US Drought Monitor, which is the lowest on the drought scale, which means we need rain.

Some people’s lawns have a tint of brown in them. Even some leaves have either dropped or have been delayed in changing color. Most of western Massachusetts is now seeing moderate color and parts of Berkshire County are seeing high color.

Just this weekend, temperatures were 10 degrees or more above average.

22News talked with one Northampton resident, who said right now she doesn’t mind the warmer weather. Louis Carzellina, from Northampton, told 22News, “I love it, I love it! It’s beautiful, it’s warm, I get to be outside with my dog, and when it gets cooler I’ll be happy with making stews and all that fun stuff. I could linger with warm weather a little bit more.”

One of the reasons for the warmer weather is the jet stream, moving up warm air.

According to the Climate Prediction Center more above average temperatures could be on the way for October.