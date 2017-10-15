UK police receive 3 new assault claims against Weinstein

LONDON (AP) — British police are investigating three new allegations of sexual assault against film producer Harvey Weinstein.

London’s Metropolitan Police force says the same woman was the victim of the assaults that allegedly took place in 2010, 2011 and 2015. It said Sunday that officers from the Child Abuse and Sexual Offenses Command are investigating.

The force did not name Weinstein, in keeping with its policy of not identifying suspects who have not been charged.

But it said the allegations involve a man against whom another was made on Wednesday. That case also is being investigated.

Actress Lysette Anthony says she reported to police Wednesday that Weinstein raped her in London in the late 1980s.

Anthony told the Sunday Times newspaper she was left feeling “disgusted and embarrassed” after the attack.