CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Jackie Chan’s on the war path as “The Foreigner” the mild mannered Chinese restaurant owner in London. He’s got a score to settle with renegade Irish Republican Army terrorists. Their terror bombing killed Chan’s daughter.

It’s a somewhat familiar scenario, but it’s Irish diplomat Pierce Brosnan who actually carries this timely, hard boiled thriller.

Chan got top billing because he attracts an audience with his martial art know how. But if we’re to take “The Foreigner” seriously,it’s essential that Brosnan be up on the screen most of the time.

Although the international intrigue is somewhat farfetched, Director Martin Campbell brings an authentic, stylish look to the conflicts. The mostly English and Irish cast provide generally performances.

All Jackie Chan has to do is made with the martial arts to compliment his sparse dialogue. The writers explain away the proficiency of his skills by mentioning he was trained by American special forces. “The Foreigner” will definitely please action fans If they don’t dissect the plot too closely.

You won’t confuse “The Foreigner” with classic movie making, but the picture contains enough tension and excitement to light the fuse for 3 stars.

It’s just good enough to keep the box office busy until the arrival of the holiday season blockbusters.

Rated R

1 hour 45 minutes

Jackie Chan, Pierce Brosnan