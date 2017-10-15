State Police searching for fugitive in Franklin County

SHELBORNE FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police in Franklin County are searching for a fugitive from Springfield.

State Police Sgt. David McKerney from the Shelburne Falls barracks told 22News, the 29-year-old man they’re searching for is wanted by Springfield police on a warrant for attempted murder.

The suspect ran from police on Interstate 91 in Deerfield Sunday morning. He jumped from the Stillwater Bridge into the Deerfield River and has been spotted several times since then.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5’8″, and was last seen in a corn field near I-91 in Deerfield. Police told 22News that they are unsure if the suspect is armed.

If you see the suspect, do not approach him, instead call the state police at 413 625-6311.