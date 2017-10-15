State Fire Marshall identifies cause of Ludlow fire

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The State Fire Marshall has discovered the cause of Saturday’s devastating house fire in Ludlow.

Department of Fire Services Public Information Officer Jennifer Mieth told 22News Sunday that the fire at 25 Shawinigan drive was the result of gasoline vapors igniting. She said the accident occurred when two men were working in the garage.

One man was critically injured and a firefighter was also hurt. Both were hospitalized. There has been no update on their condition.